Destiny Wrestling has announced that the first match for the Impact Wrestling One Night Only “Zero Fear” event being produced by both promotions will feature Austin Aries facing off against Rich Swann.

The first match signed for Zero Fear is absulitly HUGE for Toronto fans

Sun June 3rd @IMPACTWRESTLING TV Taping One Night Only!

fasten your seat belts and get ready..@AustinAries VS @GottaGetSwann pic.twitter.com/kHSMeSapCf — Destiny Wrestling (@DestinyWrestle) May 22, 2018