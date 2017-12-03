AXS TV To Air NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 Special

AXS TV has announced a three-hour Wrestle Kingdom 12 special on Saturday, January 6th, starting at 8 p.m. The special will feature top main card matches including Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho for the United States title, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White for the IC title.

“While NJPW has delivered some of the greatest matches in wrestling history over the past year, we’ve seen viewership growth on AXS TV thanks to New Japan’s expansion in the U.S. and our commitment to air matches closer to when they take place,” said Andrew Simon, the CEO of AXS TV Fights.

“With Wrestle Kingdom as their marquee annual event, we thank NJPW and TV Asahi for their support and are proud to kick off 2018 with this historical prime time Saturday night special featuring the dream match-up Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho.”

The January 6th marathon will feature many of the biggest matches in New Japan from the last six months. From 5-8 p.m., the network will replay this past Friday night’s King of Pro Wrestling special.

The regular Friday night show will be airing matches from Wrestle Kingdom 12 starting January 12th through February 9th.