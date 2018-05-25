AXS TV To Broadcast New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Special

The following was sent to us:

AXS TV TO LIVE BROADCAST NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING’S THIRD U.S. EVENT, THE ‘G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO,’ ON SATURDAY, JULY 7 AT 8pE/5pP

‘G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO’ Marks AXS TV’s Third Live NJPW Broadcast

10,000 Fans Expected at the Historic Cow Palace

Los Angeles (May 25, 2018) – AXS TV announced today that it will exclusively live broadcast New Japan Pro Wrestling’s third U.S. event—the G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO—on Saturday, July 7 at 8pE/5pP. The G1 SPECIAL continues the network’s partnership with the fast-growing wrestling promotion and its Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi, building on the success of AXS TV’s presentation of STRONG STYLE EVOLVED in March 2018 and G1 SPECIAL IN USA in July 2017, along with its award-winning Friday Night NJPW series.

The event marks NJPW’s most ambitious foray into the U.S. market to date, with a crowd of over 10,000 expected at the historic Cow Palace in Daly City, California. Wrestling Hall of Famer Jim Ross and former UFC Heavyweight Champion and NJPW veteran Josh Barnett will call the action ringside as the best wrestlers in the world, including “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi, enter the ring at the G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO.

“As NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING continues their U.S. expansion, we are proud to provide a platform for NJPW and TV Asahi to bring their electrifying events to as many fans as possible through our live, primetime broadcasts,” said AXS TV FIGHTS CEO Andrew Simon. “The Cow Palace has a rich history of major pro wrestling events and we are excited to continue that tradition with our presentation of the G1 SPECIAL IN SAN FRANCISCO.”

Tickets to the live event are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

