AXS TV To Celebrate Kazuchika Okada’s Historic Heavyweight Title Reign – Details

AXS TV CELEBRATES KAZUCHIKA OKADA’S HISTORIC HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE REIGN WITH A LATE-NIGHT BLOCK SHOWCASING HIS 12 CONSECUTIVE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES FROM MAY 30-JUNE 14 AT 5aE/2aP



AXS TV Will Present Okada’s Record-Breaking Title Match Against Hiroshi Tanahashi on Friday, June 15 at 8pE/5pP



Los Angeles (May 29, 2018) – AXS TV—the exclusive U.S. broadcast home for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW)—celebrates IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada’s record-breaking fourth reign with a late-night programming block dedicated to “The Rainmaker.” For 12 weeknights starting May 31, the network will air each of Okada’s first 12 title matches, including his epic battles with Kenny Omega, Tetsuya Naito, Katsuyori Shibata and more. Fans are encouraged to set their DVRs to capture these legendary battles airing at 5aE/2aP.



Then, AXS TV presents Okada’s historic match against longtime rival Hiroshi Tanahashi on Friday, June 15 at 8pE/5pP from Wrestling Dontaku 2018, where he broke Tanahashi’s record for consecutive title defenses and continued his run as the longest-reigning champion in NJPW history.



AXS TV’s late-night Okada championship schedule is as follows:



5/30 – Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito – Dominion 6.19 – June 19, 2016



5/31 – Okada vs. Naomichi Marufuji – King of Pro-Wrestling 2016 – Oct. 10, 2016



6/1 – Okada vs. Kenny Omega – Wrestle Kingdom 11 – Jan. 4, 2017



6/4 – Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki – The New Beginning in Sapporo 2017 – Feb. 5, 2017



6/5 – Okada vs. Katsuyori Shibata – Sakura Genesis 2017 – April 9, 2017



6/6 – Okada vs. Bad Luck Fale – Wrestling Dontaku 2017 – May 3, 2017



6/7 – Okada vs. Omega – Dominion 6.11 – June 11, 2017



6/8 – Okada vs. Cody – G1 SPECIAL IN USA – July 1, 2017



6/11 – Okada vs. EVIL – King of Pro-Wrestling 2017 – Oct. 9, 2017



6/12 – Okada vs. Naito – Wrestle Kingdom 12 – Jan. 4, 2018



6/13 – Okada vs. SANADA – The New Beginning in Osaka 2018 – Feb. 10, 2018



6/14 – Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – Sakura Genesis 2018 – April 1, 2018



6/15 at 8pE/5pP – Okada vs. Tanahashi – Wrestling Dontaku 2018 – May 4, 2018



