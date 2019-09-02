Backstage Altercation Between Two AEW Stars At All Out?

There was reportedly an altercation between AEW stars Sadie Gibbs and Bea Priestly after the Women’s Casino Battle Royale match at All Out. Casey Michael of SqauredCircleSirens.com first reported the story:

Also, Sadie is a real one for swinging on Bea backstage last night. Put the title on her PLEASE. — Casey Michael (@ifyouseekcasey) September 1, 2019

Fightful.com noted that Matt Jackson “was seen trying to smooth things over and talking to Sadie Gibbs about the situation.”

While an official reason for the altercation is unknown, a video posted by Gibbs on Instagram has led to speculation that something during the match caused the backstage altercation.