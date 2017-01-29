Backstage Bobby Roode Photo, Shinsuke Nakamura’s Entrance, Fans On WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio”
Published On 01/28/2017 | News
– New WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode wasn’t the only one who had a cool entrance at NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” Saturday night as Shinsuke Nakamura “surfed” to the ring for their main event match. WWE posted this video from his entrance:
– As seen below, 70% of fans on Twitter gave Saturday night’s “Takeover: San Antonio” a thumbs up with over 2100 votes:
– Speaking of the new NXT Champion Bobby Roode, below is a backstage photo of the champion with his gold: