Backstage Details On CM Punk’s Appearance At An Indie Wrestling Show Last Friday

CM Punk appeared at an independent wrestling show last week but while wearing a mask.

On Friday night at MKE Wrestling’s “The Last Knight” event in West Allis, Wisconsin, a masked man interfered during a match, striking wrestler Daryck St. Holmes with Punk’s signature move, Go to Sleep, before quickly exiting.

Here’s video of the incident.

Ring of Honor wrestler Silas Young, who runs MKE Wrestling, tweeted a couple of times about the incident, making sure to emphasize the word “Punk,” albeit in a wink-and-nod fashion.

Last night we held @MKE_Wrestling at the Knights of Columbus building in west allis the place was packed with 350 people. This place has had 25+ years of wrestling and is the place a lot of guys started. Guys like @ColtCabana as well as a Punk who showed up in a mask last night — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) April 20, 2019

Here is some PUNK running in a match last night @MKE_Wrestling you never know who’s in gonna show up at our shows. Former world champions have been stopping in at the last couple shows!!! Don’t miss out on May 17 at our new home Buenavista Banquets 76&oklahoma next to AMF lanes https://t.co/rr8xVH8UJ0 — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) April 20, 2019

It’s also worth noting that Punk ‘liked’ a tweet hyping the show (by his longtime friend and original wrestling trainer, Ace Steel).

4/19 THE LAST TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE IN MILWAUKEE!@StHolmesEsq And I will tie up one more time @MKE_Wrestling https://t.co/dBJ8YWr8gU — Ace Steel (@acesofsteel) April 18, 2019

According to both F4WOnline and Wrestling Inc., Punk was the masked man.

According to Wrestling Inc., there were plans for Punk to take the mask off after hitting the GTS. That did not happen and Punk left while masked after the match. Punk waited in his car outside the venue before making his appearance and left immediately afterward.

While this is only speculation, it’s possible that Punk deciding against unmasking himself because the GTS came off so sloppy.

The show took place at Knights of Columbus, which is a building that Punk often wrestled at when he was starting his career. This was the last show at the venue and Punk evidently wanting to do something there.

Despite the appearance, “this is not a sign he wants to get back to pro wrestling,” according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.

Punk was in West Allis on Friday as he attended an amateur wrestling tournament at West Allis Central High School. A wrestler in the tournament got a photo with Punk, who is wearing the same hoodie sweatshirt that the masked man wore.