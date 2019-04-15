Backstage Details Regarding Sami Zayn’s WWE RAW Promo

In an interview with tvasports.ca, Sami Zayn provided some backstage details about his promo from last week’s WWE RAW:

“I had a model of the promo that I wanted. I sat down with an agent and dictated my promo. He wrote it and passed the validation process. I don’t know if I’m one of the people who has that privilege. But that night, I had a chance to say what I personally wrote. Sometimes you say things you don’t necessarily want to say in a promo. And sometimes it’s more like what you had in mind.”

“My goal with the character, and keep in mind that it does not mean that this is how it’s going to unfold, is to have a character who sees more clearly because he has had time at his disposal. Outside the bubble that is the WWE, who realizes that his work environment is toxic and who decides to blame the crowd. I do not want to say, for example, that the Canadian did not make the playoffs to make me boo, that’s not the way I want to interact with the crowd. I want to find a different, new, more creative and intelligent way than we usually see. It does not matter which city I will be. I want to speak a different language. Because people have seen a heel that blames fans for its problems a million times, but there are also a million ways to do it. So even if basically the character seems simple, or even if it’s a type of character that we have seen many times, the execution may be different and the way to deliver it may be different too. I’d like to find a more sophisticated way to make that character.”