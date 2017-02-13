Backstage Elimination Chamber News, Possible WWE Fastlane Match For Samoa Joe, Teddy Long HOF Video
– Below is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Teddy Long:
Congratulations to the newest inductee into the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 @teddyplayalong! #RAW #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/eKn17U7NxD
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
– For what it’s worth, Vince McMahon was not backstage to work Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix, according to PWInsider. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon was also absent.
– It looks like Samoa Joe’s main roster pay-per-view debut may come against Sami Zayn at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. As noted, Joe vs. Seth Rollins was scheduled for Fastlane until Rollins suffered a knee injury during Joe’s RAW debut a few weeks back. Below is video from a segment with Joe and Sami on tonight’s RAW:
"#TheDestroyer is living up to his billing once again!" – @WWEGraves@ILikeSamiZayn @SamoaJoe #RAW pic.twitter.com/B9y3M8W77h
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017