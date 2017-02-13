Backstage Elimination Chamber Note, Possible WWE Fastlane Match For Samoa Joe, Teddy Long HOF Video

– Below is the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Teddy Long:

– For what it’s worth, Vince McMahon was not backstage to work Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Phoenix, according to PWInsider. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon was also absent.

– It looks like Samoa Joe’s main roster pay-per-view debut may come against Sami Zayn at the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. As noted, Joe vs. Seth Rollins was scheduled for Fastlane until Rollins suffered a knee injury during Joe’s RAW debut a few weeks back. Below is video from a segment with Joe and Sami on tonight’s RAW: