Backstage Heat On Rusev?, Latest Update On Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show At WWE WrestleMania 33

Published On 03/06/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Regarding his decisive loss to The Big Show at WWE Fastlane, there has been some speculation that there is heat on Rusev, perhaps due to cutting his hair. There was also a rumor about Rusev taking some time off after he sent out the following tweet:

– During his latest podcast, Shaquille O’Neal gave an update on the status of his proposed match with The Big Show at WrestleMania 33:

“I’ve talked to somebody high up in the organization, and they – we’re back talking again. I just want the people to know it had nothing to do with me, despite what you hear.”

