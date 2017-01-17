Backstage Latest On Brock Lesnar’s Status, John Cena Vs. AJ Styles Promo, New Emmalina Vignette

– Below is the latest vignette for Emma’s return to RAW as Emmalina:

– It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio by Dave Meltzer that as of this week, Brock Lesnar is not booked for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, even though Bill Goldberg is booked to appear. Lesnar’s next scheduled singles match is WrestleMania 33 against Goldberg. With several RAW appearances for Lesnar booked during WrestleMania season, it will be interesting to see if they have Lesnar get in the ring on RAW.

– WWE posted this promo for John Cena vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles at the January 29th Royal Rumble pay-per-view: