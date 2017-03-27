Backstage Latest on the WWE – ROH Reports and Their Working Relationship

Our friend Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports sent word that his Ring of Honor sources have told him that WWE will not be purchasing ROH. One high-ranking source told Carroll that “there is no story here.” Check out Carroll’s article on CBS at this link.

ROH COO Joe Koff previously told Carroll that the idea of WWE purchasing the ROH tape library is unlikely but they did have a good working relationship. Koff said, “I’m always open to any conversation. We do business with them if they want to do a DVD or VOD if they need footage from early matches they do come to us. We are open to work with them on that basis because it doesn’t hurt us. It actually helps us.”

Earlier this month Carroll asked Koff if ROH TV would begin streaming on the WWE Network. “No, no, no, no,” Koff told me. “It’s very flattering and humbling to us. It validates what we’ve done. A lot of their current performers and stars are ROH guys and we have their history. So maybe the content of the backstories of Kevin Steen before he became Kevin Owens or AJ Styles’ run in Ring of Honor, Tyler Black (aka Seth Rollins), Claudio (Castagnoli aka Cesaro) … all of the guys who have wrestled for us. We have their backstory and where it began… That’s our content.”

Carroll has more details on the relationship with WWE and ROH at the CBS Sports website.