Backstage News From This Week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown

– Despite this week’s Smackdown having a Triple H feel to it, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Vince McMahon was the one responsible for re-writing/booking the show. Meltzer noted the following:

“Although I’m sure most people can figure this, the key driver of Smackdown was Levesque, aside from the opening segment. It was a Vince show. Levesque just came up with the strategy Vince approved of. Just like every week. It is always a Vince show, the good weeks and the bad weeks.”

– It appears that there was almost another travel issue with Smackdown involving the NXT talents. The NXT talents were flown in and almost didn’t get to the show in time. John Pollock of PostWrestling.com noted the following:

“Was told the NXT charter didn’t land until 7:55 pm and they had a police escort to get them to the building.

One person I spoke with added they could not have cut it any closer to get everyone in place for the third segment when Shayna Baszler made her appearance.”

– Triple H teased that RAW and Smackdown superstars could be appearing on NXT TV: