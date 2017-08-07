Backstage News From Tonight’s Raw In Toronto – Two Triple Threat Women Matches, Brock Lesnar Plans

Tonight’s Raw takes place in Toronto, Ontario at the Air Canada Centre. Here are some things that are planned for tonight’s show, according to PWInsider.com.

It was reported by Mike Rome this afternoon that Bayley will be unable to compete at SummerSlam after suffering a separated shoulder during her match against Nia Jax on Raw last week. Raw General Manager Kurt Angle confirmed to Rome that two Triple Threat Matches will take place on Raw tonight, with the winners facing off on Raw next week to decide who will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

According to PWInsider.com, the scheduled Triple Threat Matches are:

* Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James vs. Nia Jax

* Alicia Fox vs. Emma vs. Sasha Banks

Also on Raw, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman will appear on Miz TV.