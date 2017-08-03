Backstage News From WWE Fastlane – Late Change Made To Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair Title Match

Bayley handed Charlotte Flair her first loss on pay-per-view this past Sunday at WWE Fastlane to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

As was the case in Bayley’s title victory on Raw last month, Sasha Banks played a pivotal role in the result. She distracted Charlotte on the outside, which allowed Bayley to hit a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex.

Charlotte recovered, though, and attempted to steal a quick pinfall on the champion. Banks intervened again, alerting the referee to the fact Charlotte had a handful of Bayley’s tights.

Shortly after the referee broke up the pin, Bayley delivered a second Bayley-to-Belly Suplex to put her rival away.

There was a late change made to the match as WWE had originally planned for Banks to accidently cost Bayley the Raw Women’s Championship. This would then lead to dissension between the two friends heading into WrestleMania.