Backstage News On A WWE Reality Show, Curt Hawkins & Mojo Rawley Trade Shots, The Rock

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is the full 7 minute video of The Rock discussing his picks for the WWE 2K18 soundtrack as Executive Producer.

– We noted before that WWE officials were developing an idea for a potential reality TV series that would feature Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The Total Bellas-style show would also feature Dolph Ziggler, who is good friends with Miz and Maryse in real life. PWInsider reports that the working title for the series is “The It Couple” and that singer Ryan Cabrera would also be part of the cast as he has been friends with Miz for several years.

– Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins took shots at each other on Twitter after Mojo’s current partner and Hawkins’ former partner Zack Ryder tweeted about attacking Hawkins during the “Under Siege” attack on Monday’s RAW. You can see the exchange below:

