Backstage News On A WWE Reality Show, Curt Hawkins & Mojo Rawley Trade Shots, The Rock

– Above is the full 7 minute video of The Rock discussing his picks for the WWE 2K18 soundtrack as Executive Producer.

– We noted before that WWE officials were developing an idea for a potential reality TV series that would feature Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The Total Bellas-style show would also feature Dolph Ziggler, who is good friends with Miz and Maryse in real life. PWInsider reports that the working title for the series is “The It Couple” and that singer Ryan Cabrera would also be part of the cast as he has been friends with Miz for several years.

– Mojo Rawley and Curt Hawkins took shots at each other on Twitter after Mojo’s current partner and Hawkins’ former partner Zack Ryder tweeted about attacking Hawkins during the “Under Siege” attack on Monday’s RAW. You can see the exchange below:

.@ZackRyder I've never felt more like your teammate before. Love it when you kick the crap out of @TheCurtHawkins. That guy sucks. https://t.co/CBi8OojXJj — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 25, 2017

Hanging on @ZackRyder in @WWE. Picking up @RobGronkowski’s scraps at the clubs. Can you do anything yourself?! https://t.co/kjqwp5G5tG — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 25, 2017

Coming from @TheCurtHawkins whose only accomplishment has been successfully stuffing his saggy man boobs into his singlet every week… https://t.co/VzJ5JM0O43 — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 25, 2017

That was 10 yrs ago. I got an A+ on a math test in preschool once. Haven't let that define my existence. #WhatsUpThisDecade? @TheCurtHawkins https://t.co/OWfxt8fjqg — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 25, 2017

Well Mojo, I’ve been wrestling for 13 plus years. I’ve lived my childhood dreams and you failed at yours miserably… which was football. pic.twitter.com/PIdZnGmIoF — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 25, 2017