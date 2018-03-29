Backstage News On AJ Styles’ Injury

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE Champion AJ Styles may have suffered an MCL injury earlier this month.

Styles and WWE have been quiet about the nature of the injury that kept him out of the ring for more than a week. The word going around within the WWE is that it was related to his MCL.

If you recall, former Universal Champion Seth Rollins tore the MCL in his right knee back in February 2017 but he was still able to work his match against Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

Styles returned to the ring at last weekend’s WWE live events but did not wrestle again on this week’s SmackDown.

He’s slated to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.