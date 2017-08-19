Backstage News On Akira Tozawa’s Cruiserweight Title Win, Braun Strowman’s Eating Expenses

– Regarding Akira Tozawa winning the Cruiserweight Title from Neville on this week’s RAW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the title change decision was made the day of the show at the last minute.

– During an interview with Between The Ropes, Braun Strowman talked about how much money he spends at Chipotle every week:

“It’s my guilty pleasure, even though I’m trying to get Chipotle to sponsor me, because I spend $150 a week in there. It’s $25 dollars for every bowl. It’s three scoops of steak, two scoops of chicken, double guacamole, cheese, sour cream, and corn.”