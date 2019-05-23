Backstage News On Aleister Black, Braun Strowman – The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre

– Regarding Aleister Black missing WWE Super Showdown, Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “it was concerns by WWE around his tattoos and the heavy religious theme around them.”

– In an interview with DigitialSpy.com, Drew McIntyre commented on which NXT UK superstar he would like to face:

“If I was to pick an opponent [from WWE NXT UK] that might be interesting for the fans to watch I’d say myself and Walter. It might be a bit of a spectacle for everybody to watch and the story is simple – two big lads battering each other.”

– In an interview with express.co.uk, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the person to retire The Undertaker:

“Just the opportunity to share the ring with The Undertaker but maybe be the final hammer to nail the coffin shut at The Deadman, The Monster is up to the challenge. I don’t know how many more retirement matches he can have. I can put him out to pasture like I did to Big Show.”