Backstage News On Alexa Bliss Dressing Room Segment On WWE RAW Last Week

Does TV-PG include topless scenes?

On Raw last Monday, WWE took a page out of the Attitude Era by having a stagehand barge in on Alexa Bliss while she was changing in her dressing room. Alexa’s back was exposed, but she covered her chest while they proceeded to have an awkward interaction.

This controversial scene was reportedly Alexa’s idea. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin in his Raw recap podcast, she did it as a tribute to Trish Stratus.

“From what I’ve been told the segment was Alexa’s idea. It was an Alexa thing, she was trying to do a little bit of a tribute to Trish Stratus because it was something Trish Stratus did back in the day. She’s a big Trish Stratus fan,” Satin said.

“So from what I heard it was something she wanted to do. It was not a thing that was pushed on her.”

The backstage segment resulted in an explosion of YouTube views as it amassed almost two million views within its first few hours online. As of Sunday night, the segment has garnered over 6.2 million views on YouTube. The next most viewed clip from Raw last week is Braun Strowman pushing over Vince McMahon’s limousine, which has drawn 4.6 million views so far.