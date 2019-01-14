Backstage News On An Angle Planned For RAW, Royal Rumble’s Funniest Moments, Jim Duggan

— According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, there is an angle scheduled for tonight’s Raw that will affect one of the main matches at the Royal Rumble. Pollock did not elaborate on the angle.

Besides both Royal Rumble matches, there are only two bouts with Raw Superstars scheduled for the Royal Rumble event: Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, and Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks.

— WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan turns 65 years old today.