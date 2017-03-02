Backstage News On Bayley Possibly Winning The WWE RAW Women’s Title Soon

As previously reported, WWE has plans for Charlotte to defend her RAW Women’s Championship in a fatal-4 way at this year’s WrestleMania 33 event against Bayley, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks.

Bayley is the top candidate to leave the match as the new Women’s Champion for the RAW brand. This would make the most sense as we reported a while back that the company had plans for Bayley to feud with a heel Sasha Banks at SummerSlam in Brooklyn this Summer.

It should interesting to see how things play out, as this will be the first time since introducing the RAW Women’s Championship that Charlotte won’t be in the picture for a long period of time.