Backstage News On Big Stipulation For Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed how WWE had considered an Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio hair vs. mask match earlier this year:

“That was the original idea for WrestleMania and they dropped it. At one point, I was told that they don’t want to cut Andrade’s hair and they can’t take Rey’s mask.”

Meltzer also noted the following regarding Andrade:

“He has people in power who are behind him, yet they don’t do anything with him. I guess now is the start of attempting to do something with him.”

With Andrade attempting to rip off Mysterio’s mask on RAW, there is speculation that WWE is once again considering the stipulation match.