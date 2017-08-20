Backstage News On Bobby Roode and The Authors of Pain Possibly Heading To Main WWE Roster Soon

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Bobby Roode could be on the WWE main roster “real soon” based on the booking of the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III show. Meltzer noted that Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan being in attendance looks to be part of a storyline that will lead to more NXT stars being called up to the main roster in the near future. Meltzer also mentioned that the company is “super high” on Roode right now and he might be pushed as one of the top five guys on whichever brand he joins. With Adam Cole expected to feud with Drew McIntyre, the only thing left for Roode to do in NXT at this point would be to finish his program with Roderick Strong.

– Regarding the Authors of Pain being called up to the main roster, Dave Meltzer mentioned that it might be too soon for the team to be called up. Meltzer speculated that AOP could end up in a three-way match with Sanity and Bobby Fish/Kyle O’Reilly before heading to the main roster.