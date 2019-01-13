Backstage News On Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, Undertaker Appearance Canceled

— After suffering a shattered right elbow back in November and undergoing surgery, Braun Strowman officially wrestles for the first time since his injury at the Royal Rumble on January 27, challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

“The Monster Among Men” came to Raw this past Monday night to throw down with “The Beast Incarnate,” but Lesnar refused to give Strowman or fans the fight they wanted.

The segment didn’t go exactly as planned because Strowman forgot some of his lines, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The segment was booked in a way for them not to touch each other because Strowman is still not cleared to compete. Strowman is still recovering from elbow surgery but the belief is that he’ll be ready in time for the Royal Rumble.

— An appearance by The Undertaker at Louis Spilman Auditorium in Waynesboro, Virginia on April 13 has been canceled.

According to reports, his appearance got canceled due to lack of communication by the promotor and no payment. It was noted that Undertaker agreed to a heavily discounted rate because of the charitable component and nature of the event. It was not confirmed if Kane, who is also scheduled to appear, has also canceled.