Backstage News On Bray Wyatt’s Absence From WWE TV, Possible WrestleMania Snow

– Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE television simply because the creative team doesn’t have any ideas for him, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted:

“He’s ready I mean it’s just a creative situation. I mean he could work tomorrow if they had the right creative for him. So I don’t know when they’re bringing him back or what role they’re gonna bring him back with.”

– Dave Meltzer commented on how WWE would handle potential snow during WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey:

“They’re gonna go on with the show just like an NFL game. I mean Vince has talked about it. The NFL plays in blizzards. There probably won’t be a blizzard in April. It could be really cold, it could possibly snow, probably not but it’s possible.”

“When you run an outdoor show there’s always the risk of an outdoor show. I mean that’s just how it is no matter what. So that’s why a lot of people don’t wanna do outdoor shows unless it’s like you know in LA or Las Vegas or something it’s not as much of a risk. In a lot of parts of the country it’s a big risk.”