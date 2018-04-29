Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Beating Roman Reigns At Greatest Royal Rumble

By
Andrew Ravens
-

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Brock Lesnar successfully retained the Universal Title over Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match.

Twitter account @PWStream has given some insight into the of the match, which ended after Reigns speared Lesnar through the cage.

They would later write, “The marketing department aren’t happy one bit. There’s not a lot of trust backstage right now in terms of what they’re producing. And that’s never good in this business. It’s not a healthy environment.”

