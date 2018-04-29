Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Beating Roman Reigns At Greatest Royal Rumble

As seen at Friday’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view event on the WWE Network in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium, Brock Lesnar successfully retained the Universal Title over Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match.

Twitter account @PWStream has given some insight into the of the match, which ended after Reigns speared Lesnar through the cage.

Per sources: Much like at #WrestleMania, everyone backstage was worked on the result of the Reigns vs. Lesnar match. Posters, magazine copy and promo material all included Reigns as champion following #WWEGRR. — PWStream (@PWStream) April 28, 2018

They would later write, “The marketing department aren’t happy one bit. There’s not a lot of trust backstage right now in terms of what they’re producing. And that’s never good in this business. It’s not a healthy environment.”