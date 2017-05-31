Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Facing Winner Of The WWE Extreme Rules Fatal Five Way Match

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Title defense at the Great Balls of Fire PPV on July 9th against the winner of this Sunday night’s Fatal Five Way #1 contender’s match at Extreme Rules will be a quick program.

The match will not lead to a rematch with Lesnar at SummerSlam in August due to Lesnar slated to wrestle Braun Strowman at that event. As noted, Lesnar will return to WWE TV starting with the June 12th RAW in Lafayette, LA. His next appearance will at RAW on June 26th at the Staples Centre. He is also advertised for RAW on July 3rd in Phoenix, which is the go-home show for Great Balls of Fire and the post-Great Balls of Fire episode of RAW on July 10th in Houston.