Backstage News On Charlotte Flair Beating Asuka At WrestleMania

Original plans called for Asuka to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 for the SmackDown Women’s Title. However, those plans changed.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Asuka vs. Flair called for multiple armbar attempts and that WWE officials told Asuka months ago when Rousey first signed with the company to start doing armbars in her matches but was later told to stop performing the move.

With Flair snapping Asuka’s undefeated streak, it appears that the company is going away from Asuka vs. Rousey and now has their focus on Flair vs. Rousey down in the line.