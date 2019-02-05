Backstage News On Creative Plans For Becky Lynch

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed WWE’s current storyline direction with Becky Lynch and a possible feud with Stephanie McMahon:

“The idea very much is when this gets going that Stephanie is a heel and they are doing — it is the beginning of kind of a Stephanie in a heel thing trying to hold down Becky because they only know one way to do this.”

Meltzer also addressed plans for Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 35:

“The original [plan was] Becky Lynch was beating Ronda Rousey. I assume Becky Lynch is still beating Ronda Rousey in the match. Perhaps they do something where she beats Charlotte Flair and they could come back with Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey in a singles [match] and Ronda will stay for an extra month. That’s certainly possible, that’s maybe even the way to do it. Either way I wouldn’t worry about that.”