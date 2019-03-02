Backstage News On Dana Warrior Working With The WWE Creative Team

Dana Warrior is now working with WWE’s creative team.

According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, Warrior attended Raw and SmackDown LIVE this week to offer an “additional female perspective” to the writing staff. The position isn’t permanent yet, but if things “work out” that would change.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer clarified Warrior’s involvement with the creative team. He said that she’s not actually a member of the team, but acting as a consultant, which is a big difference. Warrior would like to officially join the creative team though.

“She’s not on the writing team. She’s a consultant to creative. Big difference,” Meltzer wrote on the F4WOnline.com message board.

“Tho she does want to be on the writing team and may end up there down the line.”

According to PWInsider.com, she was shadowing writers and learning about the creative process. She sat in on production meetings as well. POST Wrestling also says she will be at television events going forward.

Dana was first seen by the WWE Universe at the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony when her husband, Ultimate Warrior, was inducted. Sadly, Ultimate Warrior died just three days later from a heart attack at the age of 54.

WWE signed Dana as a brand ambassador later that year and she has been part of the company ever since. She is often involved with WWE’s goodwill efforts and is perhaps best known for presenting the Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Dana occassionally hosts a podcast called Total Warriors, which features interviews with current and former WWE Superstars, as well as people outside the wrestling business.