Backstage News On Daniel Bryan, Travis Browne Heading To WWE?

– There is reportedly talk about Daniel Bryan getting a renewed push on the Smackdown Live brand. Here is what Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com noted about Bryan:

“Both Eric Bischoff and FOX are reportedly big fans of Daniel Bryan’s current heel gimmick and FOX is believed to have encouraged this move given the negative reactions to Bryan’s fight to save the planet.”

– Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com is reporting that WWE has interest in using Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne in the future. There is talk that WWE could do a match with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins against Rousey and Browne at some point.