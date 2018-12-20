Backstage News On Daniel Bryan’s Injury Scare On SmackDown, Mustafa Ali Draws Rave Reviews

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan suffered a surprising defeat this week on SmackDown LIVE when Mustafa Ali pinned him in a tag team match that saw Ali team with AJ Styles and Bryan team with Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Ali beat Bryan with the 054, but accidentally dropped his knees across Bryan’s throat/collarbone area and ribs.

It made for a scary moment given Bryan’s history of injuries, but according to Fightful.com, Bryan insisted he was no worse for wear after coming back through the curtain.

Ali could be heard checking on Bryan right after he hit the move, and he was highly apologetic backstage.

Bryan appeared on the Christmas edition of SmackDown LIVE that was taped later in the night, which suggests that he didn’t sustain a significant injury.

Here is a clip of the miscue.

Despite the miscue, Ali drew a lot of praise from his peers for his efforts in the match.