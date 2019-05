While it’s still unknown what his injury was, there is reportedly some good news regarding Daniel Bryan’s future.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Bryan was backstage at Smackdown this week and “medically cleared and will be written back into the storylines, perhaps as soon as next week.”

Meltzer added that if Bryan was cleared a week earlier, the Kevin Owens heel turn probably would not have taken place.