Backstage News On EC3 and Lacey Evans Working Matches Before WWE RAW

Before Raw last night in Orlando, Florida, two of WWE’s newest Superstars, EC3 and Lacey Evans, worked matches.
Lacey Evans kicked things off at the Amway Center by wrestling Natalya. Evans got a lot of offense during the match, including a middle-to-top rope moonsault.
The finish saw Evans attempt another moonsault, only to have Natalya pull her feet out and lock in the Sharpshooter for a submission victory.
This was followed by EC3 vs. Curt Hawkins in a short match that ended with EC3 hitting the One Percent for the victory.
While the matches appeared to have been taped for WWE Main Event, both bouts were only dark matches. John Pollock of POST wrestling was told this by multiple people in WWE, as these matches will not air on television.
Was told by several people that the matches before Raw in Orlando tonight involving EC3 and Lacey Evans were only dark matches and will not be airing on Main Event this week
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) January 8, 2019
Therefore, fans will have wait for EC3 and Evans to officially debut. Here are photos from both bouts.
