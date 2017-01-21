Backstage News On Emma’s WWE Status

As seen on WWE programming, the company has been continuously delaying the re-debut of Emma as Emmalina for months now. Every week they have been airing a video package that prolongs her return.

We have now been told that the company doesn’t plan to have her return to RAW until the Royal Rumble. Plans for her return have been changed several times. There were plans at one point to pair her back up with Dana Brooke and other plans called for her to have a feud with Sasha Banks. It looks like neither of those may happen.

We will keep you posted if were hear anything else regarding her status.