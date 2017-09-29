Backstage News On Enzo Amore & WWE 205 Live, Neville Not Happy With His New Merchandise

– WWE appears to be changing the format of 205 Live in an effort to boost viewership numbers, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. The company is hopeful that more talking segments involving Enzo Amore will increase viewers. So far, Enzo has reportedly only boosted numbers for his first 205 Live appearance.

– WWE has released a new t-shirt for Neville but he revealed on Twitter that he’s not pleased with the design: