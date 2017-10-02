Backstage News On Enzo Amore’s Heel Turn, 5 Things You Need To Know Before RAW, WWE Story Time

– Last week at WWE No Mercy, Enzo Amore defeated The King of the Cruiserweights to become the WWE Cruiserweight Champion. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was meant to be the first step of what is supposed to be a double turn between him and Neville. Meltzer, however, is not sure if the idea stemmed from Amore being booed in his face-to-face promo with Neville on 205 Live the week before in Oakland, California.

– Here is latest “5 Things You Need To Know Before Tonight’s Raw” with Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s show. Roman Reigns will challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, while Seth Rollins takes on Braun Strowman.

– Immediately following tonight’s Raw, a new episode of WWE Story Time will air on the WWE Network.