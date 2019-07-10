Backstage News On Finn Balor’s Current Spot In WWE, Ali Responds To Criticism

– Ali responded to a fan on Twitter that was critical of his gimmick and called it horrible:

Muslim American openly talking about discrimination, police brutality, representation, and overcoming preconceived ideas on WWE programming. Yeah man, such a cringe gimmick. https://t.co/ZOMCEfNxCC — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 10, 2019

– A source within WWE noted the following to Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda.com regarding Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor’s current position with WWE:

“He should be in main events or a wild card or something. Where is he?”

“Everything’s last minute with Finn. It’s like Vince forgets he’s there.”

The word going around is that numerous people in the company share a similar sentiment.