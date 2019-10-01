Backstage News On FOX’s Involvement With WWE, TLC 2019 Details

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding FOX’s involvement with WWE programming:

“Fox is a lot more hands-on than USA and I don’t know if people know that. You know before USA kinda let Vince do whatever. The Fox people are very much studying pro wrestling. They’re very much into pro wrestling.”

– The Target Center announced the following:

“WWE returns to the Twin Cities with its first Pay Per View in over two years! Don’t miss WWE’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs at Target Center on December 15. See you favorite superstars put their bodies and careers in jeopardy at the most dangerous Pay Per View of the year, TLC!”

