Backstage News On Goldberg and Kevin Owens Promo On Monday’s WWE RAW, The Rock Talks Paige Movie

– Just six nights before their Universal Championship Match at WWE Fastlane, Goldberg and Kevin Owens traded verbal barbs in a tense confrontation on Raw.

Behind the scenes, Jimmy Jacobs and Paul Heyman wrote the dialogue for the segment. The belief is they work well together in getting strong promos out of Goldberg.

– During an interview with Michael Strahan on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked if he channeled his history in WWE for Fighting With My Family, the movie about Paige and her family produced by WWE Studios and The Rock’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions.

“I’ve been able to give my knowledge to the other actors and to [writer and director] Stephen Merchant,” Johnson said. “It’s a movie that was based off a documentary that I saw and I think people are going to like it.”