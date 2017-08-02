Backstage News On Goldberg Reportedly Winning The WWE Title

As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, a match between Bill Goldberg and Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Title was made for the upcoming WWE Fastlane event.

As of right now, Goldberg is scheduled to capture the title and go on to defend it at WrestleMania 33 against Brock Lesnar. The belief is that if Vince McMahon can make the match between Goldberg and Lesnar any bigger, he will and that’s the reason the company wants to put the title on Goldberg.

Speaking of Fastlane, there is speculation that this is where Owens and Chris Jericho finally break up as best friends and lead to their planned bout at WrestleMania 33.