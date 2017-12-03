Backstage News On Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania

As if the long-awaited mega rematch between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 wasn’t already big enough, the stakes have been heightened following Goldberg’s triumph at WWE Fastlane.

Now, “The Beast Incarnate” is out for not only redemption on Sunday, April 2 but also Goldberg’s newly won Universal Championship.

Whether this match is positioned last or not, it is seen among WWE officials as the biggest bout on the show.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE officials plan on having Lesnar beating Goldberg to capture the Universal Championship. The reason Lesnar put Goldberg over so quickly at Survivor Series and Royal Rumble was that this would be the end result in their feud.

Goldberg’s contract with WWE expires after WrestleMania, but of course, a deal can always be reached out to extend his stay in the company.