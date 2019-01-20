Backstage News On Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross and EC3’s RAW Debuts

This past Monday night, new WWE Superstars Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans and EC3 made shocking (albeit brief) appearances on the red brand, while Nikki Cross actually competed on Raw alongside Bayley and Natalya in a winning effort against The Riott Squad.

The new Superstars from NXT will be showing up on both Raw and SmackDown LIVE until they land on a specific brand.

According to Dave Meltzer, Vince McMahon just wants them seen on television, even in background roles.

“Regarding the debuts, Vince is of the mentality right now he just wants people to see their faces on television. So the writers have to write stuff where they are in the background,” Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The reason behind this is because they haven’t decided on how to use them.

“They haven’t decided how to use them or on what show, but he wants people seeing them and feels what matters is when they come up with the plan how to use them and people will forget this, but they’ll know who they are, with the idea the majority of his fans don’t know who they are,” Meltzer wrote.

“Thus far EC 3 has come across as a minor league Lex Luger, Dozovic as a stocky Eugene, Cross as kind of wacky but charismatic woman with no direction and Evans likes wearing hats and is somebody’s idea of a Southern Belle from the 50s.”