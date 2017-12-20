Backstage News On Hideo Itami’s RAW Debut, AJ Styles Rumor Killer

– The belief is that WWE had Hideo Itami debut on RAW in a tag-team match with Finn Balor as a way to give Itami some instant credibility. With 205 Live running live events in January, WWE wants to elevate the cruiserweight talent as much as possible right now.

– There was a rumor that AJ Styles got injured during a Monday night live event but that was quickly shot down by fans in attendance:

