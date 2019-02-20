Backstage News On How Hard WWE Plans To Push Lacey Evans

Many were left perplexed when Lacey Evans walked down the entrance ramp at Elimination Chamber on Sunday and almost immediately turned around and walked backstage.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio on Sunday night, the segment was done because WWE plans to give Evans a “super big push.” He provided more insight on just how big her push will be on last night’s show.

“Lacey Evans — you have no idea how big they want Lacey Evans to be. ,” Meltzer said (h/t Ringside News).

It was reported last month that Ronda Rousey is expected to take a break from WWE after WrestleMania 35 to start a family. If and when that happens, WWE plans on slotting Evans as a top-tier talent alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

“When Ronda leaves, whenever that will be. By the way, even now there is no firm date on Ronda leaving […] When Ronda leaves, the big three is Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Lacey Evans,” Meltzer said.

There are no guarantees that Evans will make it as a big star but management sees a lot of potential in her.

“They see her as someone they can promote mainstream because of what she’s done in life, being a mother, all the different things in her background. They just see her as a big-time star, a big-time crossover star,” Meltzer said.

Evans is also being compared to Roman Reigns.

Meltzer added, “So she’s gonna be you know, she’s the Roman Reigns in a lot of ways […] I mean that’s the goal.”