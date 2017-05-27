Backstage News On How Long Jinder Mahal’s WWE Title Reign Will Be

Following his shocking WWE Championship win over Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, Jinder Mahal, accompanied by The Singh Brothers, kicked off his title reign style this past Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE.

He first celebrated with drummers and dancers in grand fashion. He then chastised fans for doubting him and basked in his triumph with an amazing pyrotechnics display.

Here is a video of Mahal’s lavish Punjabi Celebration in honor of his WWE Championship victory at WWE Backlash.

Here are slow-motion highlights of Mahal’s Punjabi Celebration from SmackDown LIVE.

Unless SmackDown LIVE takes a significant dive in ratings or ticket sales, WWE higher-ups plan on having Mahal as WWE Champion until the Royal Rumble in January.

He would then drop it to John Cena.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will host the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.