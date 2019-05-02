Backstage News On How Much Money Lio Rush Has Turned Down From WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding Lio Rush’s comments of not being paid well:

“Rush’s claims are interesting, especially since WWE sources have claimed today that Rush was offered a new, five-year contract that was said to be in the $300 thousand range, but turned it down, instead, according to multiple sources, asking for double that number.”

Johnson also mentioned the following:

“We are told that Rush has, at on at least one occasion, instead suggested the company release him so he can ‘show them’ what he could accomplish outside of WWE.”

