Backstage News On How People In WWE Are Reportedly Reacting To Lio Rush

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com commented on Lio Rush’s alleged backstage heat in WWE:

“There’s a lot of people in the company who are very upset with him about the claim that he wasn’t making a livable wage and we’ve heard from a number of wrestlers that, if he wasn’t’ making a liveable wage, why was he able to bring his wife with him on the road every weekend and why was he flying in first class with his wife as often as he was?”

“There were a number of times wrestlers saw him or passed him in first class or sat with him in first class or passed by him to go to coach so there were some people who were not happy with him.”